2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing in southwestern Germany. Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore. Police said officers used their firearms in the process and he was seriously injured. Further information on the incident and the victims wasn’t immediately available. Police said there was no danger to the public.

