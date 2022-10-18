Audiobook features talks between Trump and Bob Woodward

NEW YORK (AP) — More than eight hours of conversations between Donald Trump and Bob Woodward will be released next week as an audiobook. Simon & Schuster Audio announced Tuesday that “The Trump Tapes” will be published Oct. 25. Woodward and Washington Post colleague Robert Costa interviewed Trump in 2016, when he was seeking the Republican nomination for president. Woodward then interviewed the then-president Trump 19 times in 2019-2020 for this bestselling book on the Trump administration, “Rage.” Former first lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Mike Pence are among those who stopped by while Woodward and the president were speaking.

