Danes confirm ‘extensive damage” to Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials have confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.” In a statement Tuesday, the Copenhagen Police said it had carried out a number of preliminary investigations of what it called “the crime scenes,” with assistance from Denmark’s Armed Forces and in collaboration with, among others, the Danish security and intelligence agency. The agency and the police have decided to set up a joint investigation group which will handle the further investigation of the incidents, the police said.

