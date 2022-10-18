Former Alabama state attorney pleads guilty to child porn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an attorney who worked on the staff of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge. Authorities say 36-year-old Chase Tristian Espy pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison at a hearing set for early next year. Espy previously worked as deputy general counsel in the office of Ivey. He was only employed there a few months and was fired at the time of his arrest last August. Officials say investigators seized Espy’s cellphone after he engaged in online chats with an investigator he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

