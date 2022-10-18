French firm admits Islamic State group payments in US court

NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so a plant in Syria could remain open, a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind. The company has agreed to pay criminal fines of roughly $91 million and forfeit an additional $687 million for a total penalty of roughly $778 million. Prosecutors accused the company of turning a blind eye to the conduct of the militant group, paying it when it was involved in torturing kidnapped Westerners. The charges were announced Tuesday by federal prosecutors in New York City and by senior Justice Department leaders from Washington.

By ERIC TUCKER and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

