Helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in India, kills 7

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A helicopter bringing Hindu pilgrims from a popular temple site in the Indian Himalayas crashed Tuesday in foggy weather and killed all seven people on board. Uttarakhand state’s aviation secretary says the helicopter caught fire and broke into pieces after hitting the ground. Officials said the helicopter was operated by a private company that ferries pilgrims to and from a shrine high up in the mountain. An investigation into the crash has been ordered. The Kedarnath temple of Hindu god Shiva is a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand state. It is at a high elevation and open to devotees only from April to November.

