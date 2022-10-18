Skip to Content
Helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in northern India

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE
Associated Press

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A helicopter bringing Hindu pilgrims from a popular temple site in the Indian Himalayas crashed Tuesday in foggy weather. Media reports said six passengers and a pilot were on board. Officials said the helicopter operated by a private company crashed in foggy weather. Other details were not immediately known. The Kedarnath temple of Hindu god Shiva is a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand state. It is at a high elevation and open to devotees only from April to November.

Associated Press

