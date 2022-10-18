Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at NY civil sex abuse trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Spacey has finished testifying at a civil trial resulting from an actor’s claims that the Oscar winner made a sexual pass at him when he was 14 in the 1980s. Spacey calmly answered questions Tuesday from a lawyer for 50-year-old actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp claims he suffered psychological trauma after Spacey picked him up after a party in his Manhattan apartment in 1986 and placed him on a bed before laying part of his body across Rapp’s. He’s seeking up to $40 million. Spacey testified Monday that the encounter Rapp describes never happened. On Tuesday, he calmly rejected Rapp’s lawyer’s suggestions that he was lying.

