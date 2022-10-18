New Swedish PM presents 3-party center-right government

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has vowed to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. Thirteen new ministers are Moderates, six are Christian Democrats and five Liberals. The three center-right parties secured a majority in Parliament after the Sept. 11 election with the help of the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that has entered the political mainstream after years of being treated as a pariah by the other parties. The new government represents a sharp shift to the right for Sweden where the center-left Social Democrats had been in power for 8 years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.