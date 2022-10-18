Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler’s remains

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they plan to search a Georgia landfill for the remains of a toddler reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday that investigators have evidence that leads them to believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body was dumped in a trash bin that had its contents deposited at the landfill outside Savannah. The boy was reported missing Oct. 5 by his mother. The police chief now says she’s a prime suspect in the child’s death and disappearance, though she hasn’t been arrested or charged. FBI supervisory agent Will Clarke says debris from the landfill will be brought to a search deck where investigators will sift through the trash a pile at a time.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.