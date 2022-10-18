Serb arrested in Hungary for alleged war crimes in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovar prosecutors’ office has reported that an ethnic Serb accused of killing ethnic Albanians in 1999 was arrested in Hungary. A statement Tuesday said the Serb man — identified only as S.S. — was arrested in Budapest on an international arrest warrant. He is suspected of taking part in the killing of 33 Albanians during March-May 1999 in the town of Peja, 85 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital Pristina. The statement does not say whether the Serb suspect has been extradited to Kosovo or is expected to. Kosovo, a former province in Yugoslavia, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a bloody 1998-99 war that ended only with NATO intervention. Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

