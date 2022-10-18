US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts

MIAMI (AP) — The United States says it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions. The assistance includes $2 million in provisions and supplies that will be delivered through independent non-governmental organizations that have experience and are already working on the island directly with the affected populations, said a senior administration official who asked to remain anonymous following government policies. The emergency aid will be provided through “trusted international partners,” like the Red Cross, by way of the USAID.

