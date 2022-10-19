Fetterman’s doctor says he’s recovering well from May stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, has released a doctor’s note saying he’s recovering well from a stroke in May. The release comes in the closing week of the campaign as Fetterman’s Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve. The doctor’s letter says Fetterman continues to endure effects of the stroke that involve speech and the ability to quickly respond. But the doctor says Fetterman exhibited no effects on his cognitive ability and says Fetterman is healthy enough to “work full duty in public office.” Oz, a heart surgeon who has treated stroke patients, has suggested that the stroke has left Fetterman unequipped to serve effectively in the Senate.

By MARC LEVY and LAURAN NEERGAARD Associated Press

