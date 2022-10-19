Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that helped them survive the Black Death likely make us more susceptible to certain diseases today. Scientists say in a study published Wednesday that’s a prime example of the way germs shape us over time. But what helped people survive the bubonic plague in the 14th century led to problems generations later. It raised the frequency of genetic mutations that today are detrimental. Some of the same genetic variants scientists identified as protective against the plague are associated with certain autoimmune disorders, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

