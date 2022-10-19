Georgia man arrested for gun possession on Capitol grounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police at the U.S. Capitol have arrested a Georgia man who they say had several guns in his van and claimed to be in Washington to deliver documents to the Supreme Court. Tony H. Payne, 80, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license. His arrest came after police surrounded his van — which officials said was illegally parked — and shut down several streets around the Capitol and Supreme Court for hours. Authorities say police found two handguns and a shotgun inside the van.

