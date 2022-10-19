Is inflation affecting travel points and miles?

Inflation has made the cash prices of flights and hotel stays skyrocket this year, but it’s having a surprising effect on a different currency — your airline miles and hotel points. Across the board, your airline miles and hotel points are actually worth more than last year, which is unusual because points and miles generally devalue over time. However, this year’s increased value of points and miles isn’t enough to keep pace with inflated cash prices for hotel stays and flights. Travelers should still target redeeming their points and miles with loyalty programs that use an award chart to get the best value.

