Japan and Australia PMs to focus on closer military ties

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will discuss with his Japanese counterpart strengthening their bilateral defense and security partnership when Fumio Kishida visits Perth this week. Kishida will stay from Friday to Sunday with the leaders’ annual meeting Saturday. Kishida and Albanese will consider further implementing the Reciprocal Access Agreement, a security cooperation pact Kishida struck in January with then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The agreement removes obstacles to holding joint military exercises in either country. The leaders are also expected to agree on cooperation in securing stable supplies of Australian liquefied natural gas, which makes up a third of Japan’s LNG supply.

