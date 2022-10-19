Malaysia election set for Nov. 19 amid fear of floods

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s national elections have been set for Nov. 19 amid concerns that heavy rain and floods during the year-end monsoon season may deter voters. The Election Commission announced the date Thursday and said nominations would take place Nov. 5, kicking off two weeks of official campaigning. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Oct. 10 for early polls, ignoring protests from his government allies and the opposition for holding a vote in the monsoon season. His United Malays National Organization, which is feuding with allies in the government, is banking on a strong win on its own and believes early voting is in its favor. A number of other parties have emerged and analysts say a new coalition may be likely.

