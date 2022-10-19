Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:28 AM

McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson get ‘Bruges’ band back together

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Time be flyin’,” it’s said in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” It’s a sentiment shared by McDonagh and his two stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who have reteamed 14 years after McDonagh’s pitch-black feature debut, “In Bruges.” That 2008 film began the celebrated British-Irish playwright’s transition from stage to screen with a memorable dark comedy of two hitmen holed up in the medieval Belgian city. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is likewise set in a specific locale: the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland. It’s a story of friends falling out made by a trio with abiding affection for one another. McDonagh wrote it with Gleeson and Farrell in mind. The film opens in select theaters Friday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content