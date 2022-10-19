Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator has told an Oregon House committee that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. An independent investigation exonerated Kotek. The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan.

