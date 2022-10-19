Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — A pair of giant pandas sent as a gift from China have arrived in Qatar ahead of next month’s World Cup. They will take up residence Wednesday in an indoor enclosure in the desert nation designed to duplicate conditions in the dense forests of China’s mountainous Sichuan province. Eight hundred kilograms (nearly 1,800 pounds) of fresh bamboo will be flown in each week to feed them. Qatar is expecting some 1.2 million visitors for the monthlong World Cup beginning Nov. 20. The gas-rich Gulf nation will be the first Muslim or Arab country to host the world’s biggest sporting event.

