Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Moscow’s ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday that the Philippine government has not officially notified Russia of its decision to cancel the deal and a Russian company was proceeding to manufacture the Mi-17 helicopters after the Philippines made an initial payment. There was no immediate comment from the Philippine government, now led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Former Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana first confirmed the government decision to terminate the deal to acquire the Russian helicopters in July.

