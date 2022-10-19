Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teenager who is receiving hormone therapy says a state ban on such treatments could force he and his family to leave the sate. Seventeen-year-old Dylan Brandt testified Wednesday at the nation’s first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children. Brandt said the hormone therapy he’s received since 2020 has transformed his life and made him happier. Brandt, his mother and the other of another transgender child were among the final witnesses as the opponents of Arkansas’ law wrapped up their case. The law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge last year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.