Biden stumps for Pa.’s Fetterman, says ‘world is looking’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says the “rest of the world is looking” to see who holds control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections. He is warning that Republican victories would jeopardize the nation’s standing abroad as tries to deliver a boost to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign for the Senate. Biden’s comments came at the conclusion of a daylong visit to the state Tuesday, where a Democratic victory would strongly improve the party’s chances of holding onto the Senate. Fetterman is facing Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican.

