Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden has checked out the repair work underway at a Pennsylvania bridge that became a symbol of the nation’s troubled infrastructure when it collapsed nine months ago. Biden visited Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge on Thursday to showcase his administration’s efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Administration officials say the repair job, expected to be finished by December, was accelerated by passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed late last year. Biden will also hold an evening fundraiser in Philadelphia for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman with the midterm elections less than three weeks away.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.