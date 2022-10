NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story published October 13, 2022, about renaming a street in honor of R&B legend Fats Domino, The Associated Press misidentified Domino’s grandson based on information supplied by a public relations firm. Domino’s daughter, Adonica Domino, said the grandson’s name is Antonio Domino Jr., not Antoine Domino Jr.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.