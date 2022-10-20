Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say five people linked to viral video footage of workers using a scary mask to frighten children at a Mississippi daycare are now facing charges. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said four of the women each face three counts of felony child abuse. A fifth woman, he says, faces charges of failure to report abuse by a mandatory reporter and simple assault against a minor _ both misdemeanors. The videos were posted on social media and show a worker at a daycare in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t behave. The daycare owner is not facing charges.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.