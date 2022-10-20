EU leaders divided on gas price cap at energy crisis summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions at their summit called to grapple with the energy crisis fueled by the war in Ukraine and maintain a united front in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin coercion. After lengthy talks in Brussels dragged well into Thursday night, the 27 EU leaders could not bridge divisions between some of the biggest member states and failed to impose a gas price cap to counter Russia’s strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. They agreed, however, to keep working on finding a compromise based on proposals unveiled earlier this week by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT Associated Press

