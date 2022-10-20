New October date set for talks in Ethiopia’s Tigray war

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Ethiopian prime minister’s national security adviser says the African Union has scheduled peace talks to resolve Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict for Oct. 24. The statement from the adviser on Thursday came as fighting continued between Ethiopia’s federal government troops and the authorities in Tigray. Ethiopia’s government said earlier this week that it was aiming to control all airports in the region and announced the capture of three key cities. It wasn’t immediately clear who will mediate during the new talks planned for Oct. 24.

