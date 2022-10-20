Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian security forces have opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country’s two largest cities killing at least 60 people, the government spokesman and a morgue official said. Authorities imposed a curfew after Thursday’s violence, which came amid protests in the central African nation against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby’s two-year extension of power. France, the African Union and others swiftly condemned the security crackdown on the demonstrators. Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s regional director for West and Central Africa, called on the Chadian authorities “to immediately cease the excessive use of force against protesters.” France, the African Union and others swiftly condemned the security crackdown on the demonstrators.

By EDOUARD TAKADJI and KRISTA LARSON Associated Press

