Sri Lankan lawmakers debate bill to trim presidential powers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers have begun debating a proposed constitutional amendment that would trim the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s dire economic crisis. The Indian Ocean country is effectively bankrupt. Severe shortages of essential imports such as fuel and medicine set off massive demonstrations that led to the resignations of the president, prime minister and key Cabinet ministers several months ago. The protesters, including many students and activists, have been demanding reforms to ensure transparency and accountability. The proposed amendment will be debated on Thursday and Friday and a vote will be held Friday. It must be approved by two-thirds of the 225-member Parliament to become law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.