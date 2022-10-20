Skip to Content
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage.

Panama’s national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) about 62 kilometers (39 miles) south-southwest of Boca Chica, Panama, off the country’s Pacific coast.

Associated Press

