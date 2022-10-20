The 2024 Paralympics in Paris won’t open in stadium
By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Paris organizers have announced their opening ceremony plans for the Paralympics. The event will follow the first post-COVID-19 pandemic Olympics in less than two years. The attention-grabber is the venue itself. The Paralympic opening show will be freed from a traditional stadium setting and instead will be held in the open in the French capital’s heart on the Champs-Elysées boulevard and in the Place de la Concorde. That’s where the French Revolutionaries of 1789 chopped off the heads of King Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette and other nobles.