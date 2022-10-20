Top UN official decries global trampling of women’s rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. deputy secretary-general says the trampling of women’s rights and “deeply ingrained misogyny” are connected in many ways to today’s global challenges, from the proliferation of conflicts to increasing assaults on human rights. Amina Mohammed told a U.N. Security Council meeting on women, peace and security Thursday that “despite decades of evidence that gender equality offers a path to sustainable peace and conflict prevention, we are moving in the opposite direction.” She urged the world’s nations to call out misogyny and challenge “the social, political, and economic structures and norms that sustain it.”

