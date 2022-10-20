Transgender woman activist killed in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A transgender woman activist who had spent over two decades in the United States has been buried, after unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle shot her to death. Activist groups in Honduras said Thursday the killing of Melissa Núñez, 42, was another sign of how dangerous life is in Honduras for members of the LGTBQ community. Núñez was killed Tuesday in the town of Morocelí, in the eastern province of El Paraíso. Police say she had dropped some friends off and was leaving their house, talking on a cellphone, when she was gunned down.

