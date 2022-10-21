Boeing crashes: Passengers’ families deemed crime victims

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that relatives of people who died in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims. The judge’s ruling Friday could help clear the way for the families to challenge a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution. The judge’s ruling means that the Justice Department should have notified families before privately negotiating a 2021 settlement with Boeing. Judge Reed O’Connor says the next step is deciding what remedies the families should get for not being told of the talks with Boeing. Some relatives want to scrap the settlement.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.