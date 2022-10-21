Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest

MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Court records show Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that Durrer had resigned, citing a family matter. But another statement released Friday said that Durrer was dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of his arrest. Durrer and the woman he lives with released a joint statement saying that they are working to drop legal charges and move forward. Crist, who is a Democrat, canceled a campaign appearance on Friday in Gadsden County.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.