German tapped to lead Japan’s medical company Olympus as CEO

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus has tapped Stefan Kaufmann, a German who has worked for two decades at the manufacturer, to be its chief executive. The appointment of Kaufmann takes effect April next year, pending the board’s approval in March, according to Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. Founded in 1919, last year Olympus handed over its traditional camera-making business to Japan Industrial Partners, an investment firm. It now focuses on medical technology such as endoscopes, tubes with tiny cameras that doctors use to see inside the human body. The company said Yasuo Takeuchi, its current chief executive, will become its chairman.

