Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in more than a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation that restricts teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by LGBTQ students and their families with the backing of civil rights groups. The judge also refused their request for a preliminary injunction to stop the new law from being implemented. The judge gave the plaintiffs until Nov. 3 to file an amended lawsuit if they desired. The law bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in young grades.

