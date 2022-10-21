Search of landfill for suburban Detroit teen’s remains ends

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have ended a five-month search at a rural landfill for the remains of a 17-year-old suburban Detroit girl who disappeared in early January. Detroit police announced Friday that the search at the landfill for Zion Foster’s body was over. Investigators have said they believe her body was placed in a dumpster, which later was emptied into a garbage truck and taken about 40 miles northeast of Detroit to Lenox Township. Searchers began combing through debris and garbage at the end of May at Pine Tree Acres landfill but came up empty even after going through 3,500 truckloads — 7,500 tons — of material from Michigan and Canada.

