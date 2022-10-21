Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say Israel has carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs in the first such attack in more than a month. It was not immediately clear what was the target of the Friday night strikes and whether there were casualties. Residents in the capital say they heard at least three explosions. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

