Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia

ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Democrats want Georgia to join 38 other states in expanding the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program to cover all able-bodied adults. To press that point, the Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, opened her campaign at the site of a rural Georgia hospital that had closed. More than 450,000 Georgians could gain coverage if Medicaid were broadened. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has his own less expansive plan and he says it would be better. Medicaid expansion is also an issue in 10 other nonexpansion states that are electing governors or lawmakers this year. In South Dakota, voters will decide a referendum on expansion. In Kansas and Wisconsin, Democratic governors are seeking reelection after failing to persuade Republican legislatures to broaden coverage.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.