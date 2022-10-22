Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy’s premier

ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni has become the first woman installed as Italy’s premier. Meloni took the oath of office on Saturday along with her 24 ministers also took oaths of office. Her three-party governing coalition is the country’s first led by the far right since the end of World War II. The Brothers of Italy party Meloni co-founded 10 years ago has neo-fascist roots and was the top vote-getter in a national election last month. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi. Other politicians on Europe’s right exulted in Meloni coming to power.

