Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A growing body of research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder share common genetic underpinnings. They can be considered part of a spectrum, according to experts. That theory has gained ground as more studies have found that variations in some of the same genes influence how susceptible people are to the disorders, which often run in families. Experts say these insights will help doctors better understand what drives the illnesses, how they affect the brain and what more can be done to help people. Eventually, they hope it leads to better treatments.

