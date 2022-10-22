Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments

ROME (AP) — The Vatican and China have extended their oft-criticized deal on appointment of bishops. In a brief statement, the Holy See on Saturday announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement. It said the Vatican is committed to “constructive dialogue” with China over the accord and in further developing bilateral relations. In recent years, conservative Catholics have slammed the deal given China’s crackdowns on religious believers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.