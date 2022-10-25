Gay couples in Cuba marry under new law

SANTA CLARA, Cuba (AP) — Gay couples have begun to get married in Cuba under the country’s new Family Code. It came into effect at the beginning of October after a vote in September, which faced opposition from conservative and evangelical groups. The code was approved after heavy campaigning by the Cuban government, and support by the most vocal advocate for gay rights on the island, Mariela Castro, the daughter of former president Raul Castro. Despite that, a third of the country, 33.15%, voted “no”. The text faced a large campaign against it from evangelical groups that reject gay marriage.

