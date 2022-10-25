Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Facing bureaucratic delays and mounting losses, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged his government to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and military supplies to feed the war in Ukraine. The Russian military’s shortfalls in the eight-month war have been so pronounced that Putin had to create a new structure to try to address them. On Tuesday, he chaired a new committee designed to accelerate the production and delivery of weapons and supplies for Russian troops. He stressed the need to “gain higher tempo in all areas.” Meanwhile Ukrainian authorities asked citizens not to return home and further tax the country’s battered energy infrastructure, and Western countries mulled how to rebuild Ukraine when the war ends.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.