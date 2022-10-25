Ukrainian man charged in US with ‘Raccoon’ malware scheme

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say a Ukrainian man has been arrested on federal cybercrime charges in an alleged scheme that for years used malware to steal information from millions of people around the world. An indictment unsealed this month charges Mark Sokolovsky with renting a program know as Raccoon Infostealer, which others used to steal personal information and financial data from more than 2 million people. Prosecutors say Sokolovsky was arrested by authorities in the Netherlands in March. The 26-year-old is appealing to stop his extradition to Texas for trial. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.