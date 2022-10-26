Finland reforms abortion law to replace outdated legislation

HELSINKI (AP) — Lawmakers have approved a legislative reform that will ease the process of getting an abortion in Finland which currently has the Nordic region’s strictest abortion law, dating back to 1970 and seen by many citizens as outdated. Finland’s 200-seat Eduskunta legislature on Wednesday voted by a wide margin 125-41 in favor of a law reform that will, among other things, abolish the need for approval from two doctors to terminate a pregnancy. Under the amended law, likely to take effect early 2023, approval from one doctor will be enough to undergo abortion.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.