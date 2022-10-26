In Mexico, ruling party infighting gets worse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A blistering display of bare-knuckled political infighting has broken out in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, complete with rumors of secret wiretaps and drug cartel ties. With Morena now dominant in Mexico, the biggest question in politics has become what kind of internal divisions will hit the party basically built around López Obrador, when he retires in 2024. The answer that emerged this week is: It probably won’t be pretty. The killing of a member of Morena’s national committee prompted allegations of drug ties. And a Morena governor has threatened to leak embarrassing tapes of a powerful party figure.

